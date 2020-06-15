BELLINGHAM - Gerard E. "Bones" Cournoyer, 71, of Bellingham MA passed away at home on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Elaine J. Brunetti. He is the father of Adam Cournoyer and stepfather of David and Gina Chamberland.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.