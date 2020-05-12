Gerard E. Levreault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOONSOCKET - Gerard E. Levreault 64, of Darwin St., passed away on May 8, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.

He was the beloved husband of Judith (Gaudette) Levreault. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Edgar Levreault of Woonsocket and the late Claire (Barrette) Levreault.

Gerry worked for the Woonsocket Housing Authority for thirty-five years, before retiring in 2012. Gerry was an avid NY Giants fan and enjoyed attending events at Franklin Pierce University and the University of Rhode Island. He also coached Little League for many years and was the past president of the Bernon Little League. Gerry enjoyed floating in his pool and walking his dog. He loved family, especially his grandchildren. He was a kind and generous person and would drop everything to lend a hand to someone.

Besides his wife he leaves three daughters, Christine Levreault of Jaffrey, NH, Michelle Barber and her husband Shaun of Voluntown, CT, and Nicole Babineau and her husband Tyler of Sanbornton, NH, three brothers, Paul and John Levreault both of Woonsocket, and Normand Levreault of Lee, ME, two sisters Joanne Choquette of Woonsocket, and Lise Ann Trudeau of Bellingham, and his cherished grandchildren, Jaxson and Aubrey.

Funeral arrangements and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery are private and under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at-a-later date. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 12 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
my deepest sympathy to all the family. God be with you now for strength and comfort and be with you always
Michael
Family
May 12, 2020
Dear Judith: my deepest sympathy on the passing of Gerard. i did not know him personaly. Sister Jackie sent me a message of his passing. my thoughts and prayers are and will be with you. roger
Roger Leveillee
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved