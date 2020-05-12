WOONSOCKET - Gerard E. Levreault 64, of Darwin St., passed away on May 8, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.
He was the beloved husband of Judith (Gaudette) Levreault. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of Edgar Levreault of Woonsocket and the late Claire (Barrette) Levreault.
Gerry worked for the Woonsocket Housing Authority for thirty-five years, before retiring in 2012. Gerry was an avid NY Giants fan and enjoyed attending events at Franklin Pierce University and the University of Rhode Island. He also coached Little League for many years and was the past president of the Bernon Little League. Gerry enjoyed floating in his pool and walking his dog. He loved family, especially his grandchildren. He was a kind and generous person and would drop everything to lend a hand to someone.
Besides his wife he leaves three daughters, Christine Levreault of Jaffrey, NH, Michelle Barber and her husband Shaun of Voluntown, CT, and Nicole Babineau and her husband Tyler of Sanbornton, NH, three brothers, Paul and John Levreault both of Woonsocket, and Normand Levreault of Lee, ME, two sisters Joanne Choquette of Woonsocket, and Lise Ann Trudeau of Bellingham, and his cherished grandchildren, Jaxson and Aubrey.
Funeral arrangements and burial in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery are private and under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at-a-later date. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 12 to May 20, 2020.