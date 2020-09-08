WOONSOCKET - Gerard F. "Jerry" Guertin, 62, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 unexpectedly at home. He was the husband of Deborah (Canali) Guertin.Born in Milford, MA son of the late Gerard A. And Rose (Dantino) Guertin.Jerry worked as a cook and as a manager for various restaurants in the area and his last place of employment before becoming disabled was Abbey's Restaurant.He enjoyed playing golf, loved cooking, especially baking, and he loved to entertain family and friends.Besides his wife Deborah, he is survived by one son, Brian Canali of CA. Two brothers, Stephen Guertin of Douglas, MA and Donald Guertin of Bellingham, MA. Two sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Moran of Milville, MA and Lisa Guertin of Franklin, MA.His funeral will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 8:30 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Road Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian burial 10 AM in Sacred Heart Church, 5 East Main St. Milford, MA 01757. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-7 PM.