WOONSOCKET - Gerard J. Michaud Jr. 73 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side.

Born in Woonsocket, son of the late Gerard and Lena (Marzini) Michaud Sr.

Jerry worked as a Union Laborer for Local 138 for 54 years. He really enjoyed his job because of the guys with whom he worked.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era.

He enjoyed fishing, yard work, and his sons Harley Motorcycle and also spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his two sons, Jonathan P. Michaud of North Smithfield and Rene A. Bois of North Providence. Six siblings, Kathleen Paul of Cumberland, Geraldine Michaud of Manville, Patricia Dodd of Lincoln, Sheila Michaud of Maine, Dennis Michaud of Coventry, and Richard Michaud of Woonsocket. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

He wad also the brother to the late Glenn and George Michaud.

His Funeral Services were private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill RD. Woonsocket, RI 02895 is in charge of the arrangements. sdipardomcfh.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 28 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
