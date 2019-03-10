BELLINGHAM – Germaine D. (Benjamin) Remillard, 97, formerly of Bellingham, passed away Saturday, March 9, in the Philip Hulitar Center, Providence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Lionel "Nel" Remillard.



Germaine was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Elisee and Gladys (Fitzgerald) Benjamin. She worked as a spinner and weaver for the former Ilona Worsted and later in Florida, retiring in 1981. She loved music of the Big Band era, especially swing, and was an avid dancer.



Germaine is survived by her children: Deacon Lionel "Bud" Remillard and his wife Denise of Woonsocket, Susan Hoar and her husband Timothy of Mendon, Jean Silva and her husband Douglas of Lemon Grove, Calif., and Charlene Remillard, also of Mendon; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Jacqueline McKee of Lakeland Fla., and Constance Lachance of Blackstone; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Ronald J. Remillard, great-grandmother of the late Jordan Silva, and sister of the late Bernard, Lionel, Ulysses, and Robert Benjamin, Charlotte Holbrook, and Gertrude Kane.



Her funeral will be held Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 in St. Jude's Church, 301 Front St, Lincoln. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday 5 to 7 p.m.



Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for guestbook and directions.