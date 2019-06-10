WOONSOCKET - Germaine G. Picard, 96, of 764 Mendon Rd, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, and was in the thoughts and prayers of those who could not be with her at that time.

She was the wife of the late Raymond J. Picard. She was born in Woonsocket in 1923, and was the daughter of the late Napoleon and Maria (Proulx) Bienvenue. In her early years, her family returned to Contrecoeur, P.Q. Canada. Germaine frequently recalled her life along the St. Lawrence River. She maintained an optimistic can-do attitude throughout her lifetime and overcame many challenges. Germaine returned to Woonsocket at age 16 where she met Raymond. They were married on July 4, 1944, and made their home in Woonsocket. Together they raised six children, and had 19 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 9 great, great grandchildren.

She worked at several Woonsocket-area textile mills. Later, Germaine worked as a caregiver for L'Hospice St. Antoine. A dedicated homemaker, she planned and organized the daily schedule for her family. She will be fondly remembered for her wonderful smile. She enjoyed sitting on the porch of her home and watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox as they won championships and dancing with family members as each point was scored. Notre Dame was her favorite college team, and she reveled in their defeats of her son's Navy team.

She will be lovingly remembered by all of her children and their families:

Roland Picard (Mary) of Niceville, FL; Richard Picard of Woonsocket; Jeanne Debroisse (Maurice) of Cumberland; Pauline Hoppe (Daniel) of Sebring, FL; Roger Picard (Diane) of Woonsocket; and Claire Miller (John) of Fort Myers, FL. She was the sister of the late Armand Bienvenue and Laurette (Bienvenue) Piche.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, Mendon Rd, Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visitation and celebration of Germaine's life will be held Tuesday, 4-7 PM, in the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: , Centralized Memorial Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701-9376.