Germaine P. Villani
LINCOLN - Germaine P. Villani, 99, of Lincoln, RI, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the Holiday Retirement Home in Manville. She was the wife of the late Louis Villani and the late Donald Croteau. Born in Canada, she was the daughter of the late Arthur & Anna (Vallee) Pelletier.


Germaine owned and operated the former Germaine's Beauty Salon in Franklin, MA. She lived most of her life in Blackstone, MA.

She is survived by her sons, Roland and Donald Croteau, 5 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Croteau, grandson, Raymond Croteau and her siblings, Antoinette Croteau, Aurore Poire and Noella Gregoire.

Due to the Covid restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa's Church in Blackstone and burial in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, MA, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, Simons Island, GA 31522 Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket.

www.dipardofuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 18 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
