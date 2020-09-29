WOONSOCKET - Gertrude A. (Plante) Trottier, 94, was granted her angel wings on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Clement Trottier.



Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Joseph and Madeline (Laferte) Plante.



Gertrude worked as a tile grader for Stylon in Milford for several years and retired at the age of 49 to be a caretaker for her mother-in-law.



She was a member of St. Joseph Senior Citizens. Gertrude was a very religious person. She loved to play bingo, do word search puzzles, and spend time with family and friends.



She is survived by one daughter, Pauline Crepeau and her husband David of Woonsocket. Two grandsons, Marc L. Guerin and his girlfriend Sheryl Shelby of Wareham, MA., and Todd T. Guerin and his wife Christen of Blackstone, MA. Two great-granddaughters, Amber Guerin of Blackstone, MA and Ava Guerin of Cranston, RI. And several nieces and nephews.



She was also the sister of the late Rita Gaudreau, Frances McDonald, Joseph Plante, and Roger Plante. She was the proud owner of her late canine companion, Dukie.



A Funeral Home Service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12 Noon in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI. Burial will be in St Jean the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation is from 11 AM to 12 Noon prior to the service.

