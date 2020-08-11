NORTH SMITHFIELD - Gertrude J. (Mailloux) Jarvis 98, formerly of Warwick St., Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, August 8 in St. Antoine Residence. She was the wife of the late Donald J. Jarvis. Gertrude was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Eugene and Exilia (Dubois) Mailloux. She was a longtime member of the Beethoven Club and sang in St Ann's Choir for many years. Gertrude is survived by her children Patricia Jarvis of Woonsocket and Paul Jarvis of Garland, TX. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings: Eugene Mailloux Jr, Annette Masse and Muriel Frappier.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com
