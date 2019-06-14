Home

Gilberta (Briere) Laliberte

Gilberta (Briere) Laliberte Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Gilberta (Briere) Laliberte, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday June 10, 2019 in the Ballou Home, a caring and loving community where Gilberta spent the last two years for her life. She lived in Cumberland for most of her life and moved to Manville once her children were grown. She was the wife of the late Rene Laliberte. Born in St. Gerard, Quebec, Canada, she was the daughter of the late Ulric and Florida (LaPointe) Briere.
She is survived by her son, Marc Laliberte and his wife Denise of Cumberland; and two daughters, Paulette Marzini of Slatersville and Nina Parrett and her husband William of Cumberland
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 8:45 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joan of Arc Parish, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Calling hours are Monday from 5-7 PM. For full obituary, please visit
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 15, 2019
