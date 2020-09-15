WOONSOCKET - Gilberte M. Gingras, 99, of Woonsocket, formerly of Cumberland and Albion, died Saturday September 12, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest G. Gingras who passed away in 1989.Born in St. Aime, P.Q. Canada she was daughter of the late Maxime and Mathilda (Leveillee) Desrosiers. She was raised in Albion and lived there and in Cumberland for most of her life.Affectionately known as Gil she was employed by Grace Holmes Company Cumberland and also at a box manufacturer in Attleboro.Gil was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Parish in Albion. She enjoyed bowling. Gil's favorite times were taking a number of memorable trips especially cruises with her husband.Gil was focused on her home and family. She was a loving aunt to several generations of her extend family. Gil saw nearly a century come to pass and took all the wonderful and fascinating things she witnessed in stride. Her faith and family were the bedrock of her life.Gil is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was the sister of the late Philias, Wilfrid, Amherst, Eugene, Raoul, Aurelian and Louis Desrosiers, Aurore Nault, Flore Desrosiers, Therese Bissonnette and Irene Parent.Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Ambrose Church, School St. Albion. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours are Saturday morning from 8:30-9:30 am, prior to Mass, in the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. RI Public Health guidelines (masks, distancing & capacity) will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice 2374 Post Rd. # 206 Warwick, RI. 02886.