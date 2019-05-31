WOONSOCKET - Gildo R. Foresti, 85, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Gladys R. (Holubesko) Foresti, class of 1951, this July 19th would mark 65 years of marriage together.

Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Gildo and Allegrina (Verdonselli) Foresti.

Gildo was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War.

He was a lifetime member of the Italian Workingmens Club and served as Past President. He was also a lifetime member of the St. Joseph Veterans.

After retiring, Gildo & Gladys traveled throughout the United States and Canada. They took many trips to Las Vegas and bus trips to Atlantic City.

He was an avid New England sports fan and enjoyed watching the Patriots, Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics.

He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and spoiled them dearly and loved to spend his summers with them in Narragansett. With his wife's Polish cooking and Gildos Italian cooking his house was like a restaurant to his family. Gildo also enjoyed reminiscing with his friends of the McDonalds Crew.

Besides his wife Gladys, he is survived by his two sons, Mitchell Foresti and his wife Donna of Greenville, RI and Wayne Foresti of Pawtucket, RI, one sister RoseMary Cote, of Vernon, CT. and three grandchildren, Nicholas Foresti, Eliza Paradis and her husband Joseph, and MeighanRose Foresti. He was also the brother of the late Alfred and Attilio Foresti.

His funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd. Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph Church 1200 Mendon Rd. Woonsocket. Burial will be in Precious Blood Cemetery, Rathbun St. Woonsocket. Relatives and friends are invited; visitation will be on Monday morning from 9-10 AM prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name, to the Dana Faber Cancer Center PO Box 849168 Boston, MA. 02284-9168 or stjudes.org.