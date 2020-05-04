WOONSOCKET - Gilfredo "Tiger" Rivera, 74, formerly of Blackstone and Woonsocket passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester. He was the former husband and friend of Guadalupe (Santana) Rivera of Yonkers, New York. Tiger is survived by his children Irene Beech and her husband Brian of Woonsocket, Brenda Cassarino and her husband Rocco of Manahawkin, New Jersey, Erik Rivera of Woonsocket and Valerie Rivera of Yonkers, New York. He was the proud grandfather of Julia Beech and Luca and Rocco Cassarino. He was the brother of Gilbert and Jorge Rivera, Hilda Rosario and the late Ines Rivera Cuevas. He is also survived by his extended family of many nieces nephews and cousins both in the New England / New York / Florida area and in Puerto Rico.Born in Isabella, Puerto Rico he was a son of the late Aurelio and Carmen (Cuevas) Rivera. He was raised in Puerto Rico and came to the United States as a young man. He lived in the New York City area for a time and then moved to Rhode Island where he resided for over 50 years.Mr. Rivera was employed in the carpet and rug installation field.Gilfredo was affectionately, and appropriately, known to friends and family alike as "Tiger". Tiger has a special affection for horses and was a member of an equestrian club. He just loved riding on a horse, feeling as one with animal, nature and himself. Tiger would tell you there's nothing like being on a horse. Tiger was truly an animal lover, especially horses, and a dedicated Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast.Tiger's life moved to the beat of classic rock. Next to riding a horse Tiger loved being out on the open road atop his motorcycle.Tiger will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing gentleman.The biggest place in Tiger's heart was reserved for his family who he loved above all else, they came first and foremost in his life.Due to current public health guidelines a memorial service in honor and remembrance of Tiger will be held at a later date when we can all gather to celebrate his life and legacy of love. Please check the funeral home web site for updated information.Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket.