MANCHESTER, VT -Gisele B. Lachance, 89 of Manchester, died October 12, 2020 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.



She was born on October 15, 1930 in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Lucien and Rose Aimee (Bisson) Beausoleil.



Mrs. Lachance graduated from the St. Clare High School.



She was a longtime resident of Woonsocket, RI until relocating to Vermont 2014.



Mrs. Lachance was employed for many years as a cashier at Almacs Supermarket.



She was a member of the Holy Family Church in Woonsocket, RI and their Ladies Guild. She enjoyed knitting.



Survivors include 3 daughters; Helen Bothers of Clarendon, VT, Diane Lackey of Grantham, NH, and Louise Schroeder of Ludlow, VT; 4 siblings, Irene Frigon of Manville, RI, Lucille Jacques of Blackstone, MA, Paul Beausoleil of Woonsocket, RI and Andre Beausoleil of ME, 6 grandchildren, 13 Great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Roland W. Lachance on Jan 2, 1990, a grandson Timothy in 2018 and a brother, Robert Beausoleil.



Memorial services will be held 10AM October 30, 2020 at the Precious Blood Catholic Church in Woonsocket, RI. Burial will follow in the Saint Jean the Baptist Cemetery in Bellingham, MA.



Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT



Memorial contributions may be made to the Equinox Terrace Activities Fund, 324 Equinox Ter, Manchester Center, VT 05255.

