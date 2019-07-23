Home

Gladys P. "Betsy" (Godin) Zifcak

Gladys P. "Betsy" (Godin) Zifcak Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Gladys "Betsy" P. (Godin) Zifcak, 81, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of Raymond G. Zifcak. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Althea (Ballou) Godin.
Betsy was a homemaker and also worked as a Teacher's Aide at the Austin T. Levy School in Harrisville.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children: Mark, Michael and Matthew Zifcak, Marcia Packett and Monica Murtovic, and four grandsons. She was the sister of the late Barbara Harris.
Her funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag, RI 02859
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 24, 2019
