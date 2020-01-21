|
WOONSOCKET - Glen R. Bogan, 61, died peacefully at RI Hospital, Providence, on January 13, 2020. Born in Woonsocket, RI, Glen was the son of the late Molly and Robert "Champ" Champagne and Vincent Bogan, Jr.
Glen attended the Woonsocket School System. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a painter for his father's business, Stay Brite Painting for many years, while acquiring ownership in 1989. Earlier, he was also employed at Tech Industries, Woonsocket Sponging and C.D. Burns. In his younger days, he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and throughout his life was an avid fisherman. He was loyal and possessed a big heart, always willing to help others. He was a dedicated Yankees fan. His all-time favorite movie was "The Green Mile", that he loved to watch endlessly.
Glen will rest in peace, while joining his parents, older brother Patrick, Aunt Penny Rondeau and many other family and friends that have passed on. May he rest in the arms of the Lord.
He is survived by his son Glen Gendron, fiancée Meka Hamilton and their daughter Kayliana Hamilton of Woonsocket. He leaves behind five sisters, Sheila Bogan of Woonsocket, Colleen Bogan of Harrisville, Robin (Bogan) Perry of Woonsocket, Tina Mulleady of New Durham, NH, and Molly Champagne Burke and her husband Donald Burke, Jr. of Woonsocket. He also leaves behind his niece Kelly Bogan, godson Anthony Glen Perry and many other nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his one brother, Patrick Bogan who passed in 2015.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8 Daniels Street (off North Main St.), Woonsocket on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m.
A private burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, MA on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to in Glen's memory. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 22, 2020