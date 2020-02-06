Home

Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
Gloria D. (Pratt) Mowry

Gloria D. (Pratt) Mowry Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Gloria D. (Pratt) Mowry, 100, formerly of Slatersville, died February 5, 2020 in Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Clarence F. Mowry and the late Ernest Dale. Born in Tewksbury, MA, she was the daughter of the late Alvena Richard.

Mrs. Mowry was a homemaker and loved horses. Her family is especially grateful to the staff at Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the care and dedication shown to Gloria over the past seven years.

She is survived by her stepson, Richard Mowry and his wife Pauline of Middletown, CT; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Allan Dale, and stepmother of the late Marsha Hougrand and Barbara Miller.

A graveside service will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10 AM in Union Cemetery, Smithfield Rd., North Smithfield. Calling hours are omitted. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX 75244.
www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 7, 2020
