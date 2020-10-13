1/1
Gloria F. (Clarke) Marshall
1929 - 2020
UXBRIDGE - Gloria F. (Clarke) Marshall, 90, of Sutton St., passed away at home on Sat. Oct. 10, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was predeceased on April 17, 2002 by her husband of 50 years, Carlton H. Marshall

She is survived by 3 sons, Clifford A. Marshall of Blackstone, Jeffrey P. and his wife Marie Marshall of Milford, and Kenneth K. and his wife Kelly Marshall of Upton; 2 daughters Linda M. Marshall of Uxbridge with whom she lived, and Brenda J. Marshall of Whitinsville; 18 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren; a sister in law Jacquelyn Silverstein of Grafton; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Warner W. and his wife Sandra (Roundy) Clarke, daughter in law Diane H. (Caron) Marshall, and her grandson Jacob Philips.

Born in Worcester, MA on Dec. 16, 1929 she was the daughter of Leroy A. and Marion (Ducharme) Clarke and was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge, living 88 years in her home on Sutton St.

Gloria worked as at Tufts Veterinary Medical School in N. Grafton and in the Whitinsville Hospital Radiology Dept. She retired in 1992. Previously she worked at the Whitin Machine Works and McLellans Five and Dime in Whitinsville. A 1948 graduate of Uxbridge High School and Becker College in 1951, she enjoyed reading, yard sales, flea markets and antiqueing. She loved daytrips, especially to Maine and large family gatherings in her home.

Gloria's funeral will be held on Fri. Oct. 16 at 10 am in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Thurs. Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to Salmon Hospice, 37 Birch St. Milford, MA 01757. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
OCT
16
Funeral
10:00 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
OCT
16
Burial
Pine Grove Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
