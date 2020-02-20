|
BELLINGHAM - Gloria J. (Landry) Tellier, 83, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. She is the beloved wife for 59 years of Bernard A. Tellier. Born in Central Falls, RI on April 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Eugene and Exilina (Mercier) Landry. She is the loving mother of Michael E. Tellier and his wife, Brenda of LaVista, NE, Alan P. Tellier of Ellerslie, MD and the late Marc D. Tellier. She leaves her grandson, Cameron J. Ducharme of Warwick, RI.
A resident of Bellingham for 63 years formerly of Blackstone, MA and Pawtucket, RI, Gloria worked as a waitress at local area restaurants and had also worked at Highland Park Childrens Center in Woonsocket and over 8 years of Private Child Care in Lincoln, RI.
Gloria was a communicant and active member of St. Blaise Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and an Adult Alter Server. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne of St. Blaise Church. She was also a member of Council Lafayette #439 of Bellingham. She was an avid traveler. Devoted to her family, friends and church, Gloria will be greatly missed.
Visiting time will be on Monday, February 24th from 8:30AM to 9:45AM at St. Blaise Church, 1158 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 21, 2020