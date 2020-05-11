WOONSOCKET - Gloria M. Liard, 97, of Woonsocket, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Friendly Home where she resided for the past 6 years.
She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Liard. They were married on April 15, 1940.
Born February 16, 1923 in Worcester, MA she was the daughter of Edmund Grady and Madeline (Magnan) Grady. Gloria was a life-long resident of Woonsocket.
In addition to raising 15 children - a task some may say was equal to 5 full-time jobs - Gloria was a busy volunteer, as well. A devote woman of prayer, she served as Eucharistic Minister, religious education teacher, Marriage Encounter Councilor, member of Sacred Heart Church Choir, chairwoman for church dinners, bazaars, fund raisers and raffles. She also helped organize the annual Shut-in Mass dinner.
Gloria served as Chaplin of the American Legion Post #85 Women's Auxiliary for a number of years and also found time to be on the Boy Scouts Women's Auxiliary. As if this was not enough, she worked at Elwin's Shoe Store one day a week and because of her love for cooking, she catered small private parties for friends, neighbors and businesses beginning in the late 1950's.
Gloria spent many years enjoying summers with her husband and family in York Beach, ME walking the beach collecting sea glass and sand dollars, having campground parties and breathing that clean Maine air. Her happiest days were when her home was filled with family and friends enjoying a meal, sitting on the front porch sharing stories, watching the children play and holding a new baby. She was a 30 year Cancer survivor and a quiet warrior when it came to any illness.
Gloria is survived by sons: Richard Liard of ME, Robert (Elizabeth) Liard of SC and John Liard of Woonsocket; 6 daughters Gail Dubeau of Woonsocket, Judith (Gary) Trottier of Whitinsville, Ruth (Randall) Joyce of Wrentham, Patricia Ellis of Northborough, Kathleen Liard of Millville and Tina (Ray) Wulf of WY. She was the mother of the late James Liard, Susan Guillett, Joan Marois, Mark Liard, Jane McCaffrey, and Michael Liard. She was also the sister of Edmund, Norman and Robert Grady. She had 33 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren. She also had several nephews and nieces throughout the eastern states whom she amazingly could name right up to the end!
Gloria was gracious, respected and a true lady. She was greatly loved by her family, friends, and those who met her. Her religion was paramount in her life and she never had a meal that did not start by saying grace. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The Liard family thanks the entire staff at Friendly Home for their loving care of Gloria over the last almost 7 years.
A private burial will be held from the Keene-Brown Funeral Home in N. Smithfield. Gloria will be laid to rest in St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, MA beside the love of her life her husband James.
Due to the current circumstances a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Gloria's name.
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 11 to May 12, 2020.