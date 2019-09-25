|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Gloria M. Tripodi, 93, of Rhodes Avenue, St. Antoine's Residence, died, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Tony Tripodi.
Born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late James Demos and Orise (Desilets) Jionzo and step daughter to the late Paul Jionzo.
Gloria was a homemaker and worked for Glenark Mills for 8 years prior to retiring.
She was a member of the Golden Hearts Seniors, the Kennedy Manor Seniors Club, and she was an RSVP and Meals on Wheels volunteer. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, and playing horseshoes.
She is survived by her 6 sons; David Tripodi and his wife Josephine of CT, Anthony Tripodi and his wife Delores of Woonsocket, William Tripodi and his wife Kathleen of Brockton, MA, James Tripodi and his wife Janice of Woonsocket, Richard Tripodi of Woonsocket, and Timothy Tripodi and his wife Brenna of Foster, RI. 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was also the sister of the late John Demos.
Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 9 AM from the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home 1583 Diamond Hill Rd Woonsocket, RI 02895 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St Anthony Church 128 Greene St, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will be in St. Jean the Baptist cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 PM.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Sept. 26, 2019