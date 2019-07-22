SCARBOROUGH, ME - Gordon E. Bryant, 83, died peacefully July 13, 2019 at Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was the son of Esther Littlefield Miller and Wilbur Clough Bryant.

He graduated from Wells High School and attended the University of Maine where he joined the Phi Kappa Sigma

fraternity and served in the Air National Guard. He received CAGC from Rhode Island College. Gordon taught at Cony and at Traip Academy in Kittery where he coached the football team. Gordon was principal in Pemaquid, Livermore Falls, and moving to RI as principal of the newly built Ponaganset High School. A highlight of his career was representing Rhode Island as one of 50 principals from country to tour secondary schools in Eastern Europe at the height of the Cold War. He was promoted to Asst Superintendent before moving back to Maine as an Asst Superintendent in SAD 17 (Oxford Hills) before retiring in 1988. After retiring, Gordon worked as a real estate broker, and moved to an ocean view home in Cape Elizabeth. Gordon spent the last two years at his newly built home in Falmouth.

Gordon always had a positive outlook on life. He enjoyed traveling to places especially England where his son and family live. He enjoyed golfing and sailing with the GGWG, a group of friends who enjoyed life. He is predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Beverley Bryant and his parents. He is survived by his son, Mark Bryant (Hilary Lay), and daughters Kim Bedard and Carrie Raymond (Henry). He also leaves six grandchildren, Derek Bedard (Lizabeth), Andrew Bedard, Jessica Bedard, Hope Bryant, Sophie Bryant, and Casey Raymond and great-grandchild Bellemy Bedard. He is survived by two brothers, Richard Bryant (Elizabeth Furtwengler) and Wayne Bryant (Judy) along with other family and friends.

Services: Calling Hours will be 10-12pm with a Celebration of Life scheduled at 12pm July 25, 2019 at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 23, 2019