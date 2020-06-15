Gracinda B. Rijo
LINCOLN - Gracinda B. Rijo, 98, of Lincoln, RI, passed away on June 9, 2020, at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Wife of the late Joseph G. Rijo, she was born in Vila de Rei, Portugal and was the daughter of the late Manuel and Barbara (Alves) Pedro.

"Grace" was a seamstress for the former Jacob Finklestein and Sons in Woonsocket for 34 years and a 65-year communicant of Sacred Heart Church, Woonsocket. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, a cherished grandmother, aunt and friend.

Gracinda is survived by her daughter, Louise Thornton and her husband Stephen of Lincoln, RI, a grandson, Joseph Thornton and his wife Cassandra of New York City, 2 great - granddaughters, Emerson and Zoe, step - grandchildren, Carolyn, Christopher and Stephen and step - great - grandchildren, Emily and David. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews and was preceded in death by her brothers Alberto, Anacleto, Jose, Antonio, Manuel and Isidro Pedro and sister Virginia Rijo.

A Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Church, 1049 Park Ave. Woonsocket will be on Thursday at 10 am. The family will greet guests from 9:30 until 10am at the entrance of church. Due to current Covid restrictions, burial at St. Charles Cemetery in Blackstone, MA will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are entrusted to the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Ave., Woonsocket, RI.

www.dipardofuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
