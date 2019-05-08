Home

Gregory L. Richer Obituary
WORCESTER - Gregory L. Richer, 34, of Worcester formerly of Millville, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was the beloved son of Herve E. and Nadine A. (Makowski) Richer, Jr. of Millville, MA. He is the loving brother of Jean-Paul Richer and his wife, Natalie of Scotch Plains, NJ, Michael J. Richer of Pawtucket, RI, and Keith Pace and his wife, Nicki of Johnston, RI.
Funeral will be held on Friday, May 10th at 9:00AM from CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Augustine Church, 15 Lincoln St., Millville, MA. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are on Thursday, May 9th from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Gregory L. Richer to Shriners of Rhode Island Charities Trust, One Rhodes Place, Cranston, RI 02905 would be appreciated.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 9, 2019
