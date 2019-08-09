|
BURRILLVILLE - Gregory R. Latondress, 69, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Donna M. (Smith) Latondress of Pascoag. Born in Providence, he was the son of Kathleen (Hoar) Latondress of Pascoag and the late Russell Latondress.
Gregg worked as a printer for the Fred Waltz Company for many years. He served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Besides his loving wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kerri Datz of Florida; a brother Daniel Latondress and his wife Tina of Chepachet; two sisters: Jane Cree of Harrisville and Ann Sheets and her husband Kevin of Bristol and a grandson, Jakson Datz.
His funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave. Pascoag with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 45 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Main St., Burrillville. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904-9826 or Burrillville Animal Shelter, 105 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville, RI 02830.www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 10, 2019