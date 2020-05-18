BELLINGHAM - Harlan W. "Red" Lunt, 79, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with loving family by his side. He is the former husband of Margaret D. (Emerson) Lunt. He is the loving father of Laurie A. Siravo and her companion Bob McDermott of Bellingham, MA and Robin Remillard of Bellingham, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren Nicholas Siravo, Adam, Brett and Gregory Remillard.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book and updates visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Woonsocket Call from May 18 to May 26, 2020.