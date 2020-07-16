1/1
Harold D. Gould Jr.
WHITINSVILLE - Harold D. Gould, Jr., 86, formerly of Blackstone, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, at St. Camillus Health Center in Whitinsville after a long and painful period of declining health. His wife of over 55 years, Jeanne, was able to be at his side during his final days.

Calling Hours are Sunday, July 19, 4-6PM, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. Harold's Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 20, at 11AM at St. Paul's Church, Blackstone. Burial will follow in Blackstone Cemetery. For the complete obituary or to share a memory or condolence, please visit www.carrfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jul. 16 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
