NORTH SMITHFIELD - Harriet C. (Sheldrick) O'Donnell, 84, of Pound Hill Road, North Smithfield, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in The Holiday Nursing Home, Manville. She was the wife of the late Lorenzo G. O'Donnell. Born in Gloucester, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Harold W. and Caroline (Gannon) Sheldrick.
Harriet was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church in Slatersville. She was a past president for the Trinity Club. Most of all she loved her home and spending time with her family. She will always be known as the "caretaker" of the family.
She is survived by her children, Radlyn Latour and her husband Ray, Joseph and his wife Kelly and Andrew "Tim" and his wife Jeanne O'Donnell all of North Smithfield as well as eight grandchildren; Meredith, John Lorenza, Katelyn, Mitchell, Bridget, Drew and Ryan, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, Lorenzo, she was preceded in death by her brother Harold Sheldrick.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., The family will greet guests one hour prior to service time. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, 63 Church St., North Smithfield.
Calling hours are Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Jan. 5, 2020