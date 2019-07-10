|
|
CUMBERLAND - Harry W. Hunter, 96, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Roy) Hunter. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Stuart and Emma (Dixon) Hunter. Harry was a Coast Guard Veteran of WWII. He owned the former Hunter Pharmacy, where he was a pharmacist for 40 years, retiring in 1983.
He is survived by his children, Robert Hunter and his wife Marcia, Janet Oriani, David Hunter and his wife Kathleen, Brian Hunter and his wife Roberta, James Hunter and his wife Lisa, Stephen Hunter and his fiancée Joanne Pannullo. He also leaves eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
The funeral and burial will be private Arrangements by ONeill Funeral Home, Cumberland.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 11, 2019