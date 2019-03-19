Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Czerkowicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Czerkowicz


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Czerkowicz Obituary
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Helen Czerkowicz passed away peacefully on Sunday , with the love of her family and friends at Saint Antoine Residence. She was born on April 11, 1922, daughter of the late Bertha and George Czerkowicz. She was predeceased by her siblings Leo, Harry and Mary Czerkowicz, as well as Evelyn Prochniak.
She is survived by her sister Stasia Klara, of Woonsocket. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; whom she treated as her own children. She also has many grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.
Helen retired from AT&T as a telephone operator, and enjoyed cooking, traveling and visiting the casinos.
Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 22nd, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Charles Borromeo Church, No. Main St. & Daniels St. in Woonsocket. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation hours are respectfully omitted. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now