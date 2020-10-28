1/1
Helen Dubois
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Dubois, 87, of Woonsocket, RI , passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25th, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Helen was born on Aug. 11, 1933, and raised in Manville, RI. She met and married the love of her life, Raymond Dubois, and they moved to Woonsocket to raise their family. Helen balanced raising her three children and working full time as a bookkeeper and office manager for several businesses concluding her career as manager at her family's medical office, Dubois & Dubois Ltd, for 25 years in North Smithfield. Helen was a devote Catholic and a member of St Agatha's parish and felt very blessed to have visited the Vatican.
Helen most enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, which included traveling, hosting holiday gatherings, beach vacations, visiting casinos and shopping. She eagerly looked forward to her trips and loved her family vacations to Aruba or Disney, meeting her sister in Las Vegas and her trips to Europe and Hawaii with her husband. Helen was very compassionate towards her family and especially valued holiday gatherings. She was happiest when her home was filled with family love and holiday laughter . Helen hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter for decades and everything was always perfect. Helen always enjoyed reading and challenging herself with puzzles when she had a spare moment and in later years, became quite nimble online.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna (Dypry) Recorvits, and daughter, Dr. Diane Dubois-Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Dubois, son, Dr. David Dubois and his wife, Dr. Carol Dubois, daughter, Janice Dubois and her husband, Dr. Bradford Sherman, son-in-law, Dr. Eric Hall, sister, Anne Lawrence, brother, Michael Recorvits, and three grandchildren, Janis Roy, Dr. Matthew Hall and John Dubois. Helen will be dearly missed by her loving husband and family.
Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, (Oct. 31st) at St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be Private. Visitation hours are Friday, (Oct. 30th) at the Kubaska Funeral home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Please be advised, for those attending the Mass & Visitation hours, facial masks & social distancing will be required. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Woonsocket Call from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kubaska Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Agatha's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kubaska Funeral Home
35 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-0220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kubaska Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved