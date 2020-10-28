Helen Dubois, 87, of Woonsocket, RI , passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25th, after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Helen was born on Aug. 11, 1933, and raised in Manville, RI. She met and married the love of her life, Raymond Dubois, and they moved to Woonsocket to raise their family. Helen balanced raising her three children and working full time as a bookkeeper and office manager for several businesses concluding her career as manager at her family's medical office, Dubois & Dubois Ltd, for 25 years in North Smithfield. Helen was a devote Catholic and a member of St Agatha's parish and felt very blessed to have visited the Vatican.
Helen most enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, which included traveling, hosting holiday gatherings, beach vacations, visiting casinos and shopping. She eagerly looked forward to her trips and loved her family vacations to Aruba or Disney, meeting her sister in Las Vegas and her trips to Europe and Hawaii with her husband. Helen was very compassionate towards her family and especially valued holiday gatherings. She was happiest when her home was filled with family love and holiday laughter . Helen hosted Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter for decades and everything was always perfect. Helen always enjoyed reading and challenging herself with puzzles when she had a spare moment and in later years, became quite nimble online.
Helen was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna (Dypry) Recorvits, and daughter, Dr. Diane Dubois-Hall. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Raymond Dubois, son, Dr. David Dubois and his wife, Dr. Carol Dubois, daughter, Janice Dubois and her husband, Dr. Bradford Sherman, son-in-law, Dr. Eric Hall, sister, Anne Lawrence, brother, Michael Recorvits, and three grandchildren, Janis Roy, Dr. Matthew Hall and John Dubois. Helen will be dearly missed by her loving husband and family.
Relatives & Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, (Oct. 31st) at St. Agatha's Church, 34 Joffre Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will be Private. Visitation hours are Friday, (Oct. 30th) at the Kubaska Funeral home, 33 Harris Ave. Woonsocket, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Please be advised, for those attending the Mass & Visitation hours, facial masks & social distancing will be required. Kubaskafuneralhome.com.