BURRILLVILLE - Helen E. (Moran) LaTour, 90, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert S. LaTour.

Born in Glocester, she was a daughter of the late Dexter O. and Mildred E. (Carpenter) Moran.

Helen was a clerk in the customer service office for the Speidel-Textron Company for 36 years before retiring in 1995. She volunteered for the Burrillville Broncos Special Olympians for many years.

She was the mother of the late Helen S. Williams and Cynthia A. Tatum. She was the sister of Joseph L. Moran and the late Dexter O. Moran, Jr. Step-sister of the late Joyce A. Williams and Roberta G. Bennett. She was the grandmother of James H. Williams and his wife Christine of Putnam, CT, Kevin R. Williams and his wife Dawn of Pascoag and the late Christopher Williams. She was the great grandmother of Eric, Ashley, Brittany, Andrew, Seth and Madison.

Visitation Monday, July 8, 2019 from 5-7pm in the TUCKER - QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44), Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to a Graveside service, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10am DIRECTLY at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greenville Health Center, Activity Dept., 735 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02808 will be appreciated.

Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on July 5, 2019