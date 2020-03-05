|
NORTH SMITHFIELD - Helen J. (Lovell) Knapp, 97, of North Smithfield, died March 2, 2020 inThe Holiday, Manville. She was the wife of the late George Knapp, Jr. Born in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Stevens) Lovell.
Mrs. Knapp enjoyed dancing, horseback riding, being outdoors, and was a loving mother and grandmother.
Helen is survived by four daughters, Janice Mello of North Smithfield, RI, Mary McCarthy of Newtown, CT, Linda Bowles or Loudon, NH, and Susan Cooper of Pittsfield, NH; five grandchildren, Bobby-Jo Hunt, Francis and Melissa Mello, Marie Bowles, and Donald Bowles, Jr.; thirteen great grandchildren; Andrew and Michael Smith, Alec, Jayden, Izabella, Alahna, Audrina, and Kassady Mello, Skylar Bowles, Jarrett Pooler, and Lilly, Mia and Oliver Bowles; and her one and only great-great grandson, Grayson Blake Mello. She was the mother of the late George Knapp, III and Joanne Knapp, and sister of the late Billy and Eddie Lovell.
Her funeral will be held, Sunday, March 8, 2020, beginning with visitation at 1 PM, followed by a service at 3:30 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private in the Newtown Village Cemetery, Newtown CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd. Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 6, 2020