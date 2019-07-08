CENTRAL FALLS - Helen M. Azar, Passed away on July 2, 2019. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late John and Nasema (Allam) Azar.

A lifelong resident of the Blackstone Valley area, she was employed as an office worker for Washington Empire Separator of Central Falls.

Helen was a communicant of St. Basils Church and was a member of the Church Altar Society and also a member of A.A.R.P.

She survived by one sister, Mary Azar of Central Falls, one brother Rt. Rev. Archimandrite John Azar of Atlanta, GA, nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Lena Azar, Mary Azar, Elizabeth Joubert, Linda Nader, Juliette Marcoux, Dolores Renzi, Joseph Azar, Louis Azar, and George Azar.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 6:30 p.m. in St. Basil the Great Melkite Church, Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Funeral will in the church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Basils Cemetery, Curran Road, Cumberland. A Mercy Meal will follow at the St. Basil,s Cultural Center. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Basil the Great Building Fund and/or St. John Chrysostom Church, Atlanta, GA. Published in The Woonsocket Call from July 9 to July 16, 2019