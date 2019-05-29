WEST HARWICH, MA - Helen Mary (McNamara) Hession of West Harwich, MA and Vero Beach, FL (formerly of Woonsocket, RI) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 28, 2019 at 87 years old. Helen was born on December 5, 1931 in Woonsocket, RI to Timothy A. and Helen F. (Collins) McNamara. Her beloved husband of sixty five years, Michael A. Hession III, died in the same room only four months before. Helen graduated from the College of New Rochelle in 1953 and married Mike in August of that year. She skillfully and lovingly raised ten children- Mary Jane (Rick Zimmer); Kathleen (Kevin Moultrup); Sheilah (Jim Dooley); Helen Mary (Steve Daigle); Erin (Robert Reilly), Eileen (Chris Harvey); Margie (David Vose); Patty (Peter Watson); Kara (Peter Spalt); and Michael A. Hession IV and his wife Mary. She also left 29 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her sister Jane Gilmore, brother-in-law Joseph Hession and his wife, Barbara. She was predeceased by her brother Owen, her sister Mary and her beloved grandson, Ryan Harvey.

Helen was a talented pianist, able to play anything by ear. She was also a skilled artist, painting portraits and landscapes. She was an avid tennis player and golfer, once hitting a hole in one. In retirement, Helen and Mike enjoyed summering in West Harwich, MA and spending winters in Vero Beach, FL. They fully enjoyed their retirement, traveled extensively and had many stories of their travels. They were blessed with many lifelong friendships.She loved to end her day outside viewing the sunset with her husband, Mike and anyone who cared to join them.

The most important part of their lives was their ten children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She lived by example the importance of FAMILY and how to strengthen those relationships.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 3-5 pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St. Harwich Center. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd at 10 am at Holy Trinity Church, Rte. 28 in West Harwich. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Harwich.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to: The Ryan J. Harvey Foundation, P.O. Box 6823, Holliston, MA 01746, or Pernet Family Health Service, 237 Millbury Street, Worcester, MA 01610

Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com