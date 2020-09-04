CHESAPEAKE, VA - Helene G. Benjamin, 95, of Chesapeake, Virginia and formerly of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Maryview Nursing Care Center. She was married to the late Lionel S. Benjamin.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late David, Jr. and Velentine (Garree) Riquier. Helene is survived by a daughter, Cathleen Whalen and her husband Philip, of Chesapeake, Virginia, and a son, Denis and his wife Diane, of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, formerly of Woonsocket; a granddaughter, Kelly Foster and husband James of Chesapeake, Virginia; two grandsons, Timothy Whalen and wife Julia, of Norfolk, Virginia, and Matthew Benjamin and wife Kelly, of Burrillville, Rhode Island; six great-grandchildren: Lee and Benjamin Foster, Samantha, Andrew, and Emalee Benjamin, and Ian Croce. She was preceded in death by a sister, Loretta Aucoin; two brothers, Lionel and Henri Riquier; and a granddaughter, Dominica "Mikki" Croce.
Earlier in her life, Helene worked in the textile mills in Woonsocket. In later years, she was employed by Archway Cookies and Leo's Bakery. Following the closing of these local bakeries, she was employed by Tupperware until her retirement. She loved spending time with all her family. In her leisure time, Helene was a regular at the weekly Precious Blood Parish Bingo games. She also enjoyed collecting and reading books and crocheting afghans, dolls, and animals.
Visitation hours will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Foster Funeral Home, 1926 High St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 522 High St., Portsmouth. Private interment will take place at a later date at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research at alz.org
; Bon Secours Hospice Care, 7007 Harbour View Blvd., Ste. 114, Suffolk, VA 23435; or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35219, or EWTN.com.
Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.