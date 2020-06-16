Helene I. Richards
WOONSOCKET - Helene I. Richards 71, of Adams St. died Sunday June 14, 2020 at Woonsocket Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of David V. Richards. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and Irene (Lamontagne) Boisclair.

Helene was an Avon Representative for over thirty five years.

Besides her husband she leaves her daughter Christine Richards of Woonsocket, a niece, Erika Mackenzie and her husband Gary of Smithfield, and a nephew Ron Roy Jr. and his husband Keith of Pataskala, OH, and many cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Constance Roy.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home are private. Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
