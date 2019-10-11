Home

Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc
75 Harris Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-3746
Henriette C. Croteau

Henriette C. Croteau Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Henriette C. Croteau, 97, of Woonsocket, RI, passed away on October 8, 2019, at The Woonsocket Health Center.
She was the loving wife of the late Aldor J. Croteau, for 68 years.
Born in Tours Sur Marne, France, she was the daughter of the late Henri and Suzanne (Biard) Martinval and was one of twelve children.
Henriette worked for many years in area textile mills. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and loved flowers and gardening.
Survivors are her children Mariane Doura of Woonsocket and Daniel Croteau and his wife Jean, of Warwick; grandchildren, Debra Doura and her fiancé Jose Velez, Dolores Godin and her husband, Dominic and Patricia Blaze and her husband David; great grandchildren include Mariane Farrow and her husband Jeremy, Ciara Doura, James V. Andrade, Jr., Janice Jean Andrade and her fiancé Aaron Bonin, Jr., Daniel Lee Howe, Brianna Lee Howe, Richard Bubby Howe, Aliesha Lee Howe, Destiny Godin, Olivia Godin, and Michael Godin; great great grandchildren Annalise Hickey, Jayvion Farrow and Giovanni Farrow. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Dolores D. Croteau.
A funeral service will be held, Tuesday, October 15th at 11:30 AM in the Egidio DiPardo and Sons Funeral Home, 75 Harris Avenue, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Wrentham Road, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be held Monday from 6PM until 8PM.
www.dipardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Oct. 12, 2019
