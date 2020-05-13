Henry R. Jensen
WOONSOCKET - Henry R. Jensen 72, of Cross St, passed away Saturday, May 9, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Valerie (Sutula) Jensen. Henry was born in Bridgeport, CT, a son of the late Henry P. and Katherine (Egg) Jensen. He was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

Henry was a panel board technician and worked for R.T. Engineering, Event Staff Servicing Inc, and was a maintenance supervisor for Interpak, retiring in 2012. He was a member of the D.A.V., was a highly active leader of the Boy Scouts of America and enjoyed camping with family and friends for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children: Donald Jensen and his wife Dionna of Yuma, AZ, Christopher Jensen and his wife Kellie of Chepachet, Marie McPhee and her husband Stephen of Woonsocket, and Annette Paquin and her husband John of Fayetteville, NC, a brother; William Jensen of Newburg, NY, a sister, Sally Boughton of Wallingford, CT, nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

A private service under the direction of the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home will be held Friday at 10:00 AM. For remote attendance, please visit http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/61004490

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Henry's name may be made to: The RI Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809.

Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com to send condolences.

Published in Woonsocket Call from May 13 to May 21, 2020.
