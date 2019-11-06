Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Taft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Sonny" Taft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry "Sonny" Taft Obituary
FORNEY, TX - Henry (Sonny) Taft, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away at home in Forney, Texas on Oct. 25th, 2019 and celebrated his next breath in heaven. He is survived by his wife Claire (DeGrange) of 60 years, three sons Grant, Eric and Glenn, daughters-in-law Bonnie, Janet and Christie, six grandchildren, Ben, Brittany, Jonathan (Godchild), Andrew, Tyler and Austin, great-grandchild, Luke, Godchild Catherine (Perron), sister-in-law Lucille Perron, brothers-in-law Wilfred Perron and Michael Burr, and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents George and Alice (Gagne), sisters Shirley and Gail (Burr), and brothers Billy, George, and Richard.
He is lovingly remembered as a dedicated husband, father, brother, and friend. His resume includes, Air Force veteran, salesman, musician, business owner, and logistics manager. His passions included traveling, cooking, and spending time with family.
He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery after a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Catholic Church in Terrell TX, Monday Nov 11th.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -