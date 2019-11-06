|
FORNEY, TX - Henry (Sonny) Taft, formerly of Woonsocket, passed away at home in Forney, Texas on Oct. 25th, 2019 and celebrated his next breath in heaven. He is survived by his wife Claire (DeGrange) of 60 years, three sons Grant, Eric and Glenn, daughters-in-law Bonnie, Janet and Christie, six grandchildren, Ben, Brittany, Jonathan (Godchild), Andrew, Tyler and Austin, great-grandchild, Luke, Godchild Catherine (Perron), sister-in-law Lucille Perron, brothers-in-law Wilfred Perron and Michael Burr, and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents George and Alice (Gagne), sisters Shirley and Gail (Burr), and brothers Billy, George, and Richard.
He is lovingly remembered as a dedicated husband, father, brother, and friend. His resume includes, Air Force veteran, salesman, musician, business owner, and logistics manager. His passions included traveling, cooking, and spending time with family.
He will be laid to rest in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery after a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Catholic Church in Terrell TX, Monday Nov 11th.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Nov. 7, 2019