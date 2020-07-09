WOONSOCKET - Herve "Pete" Petrin 90, died July 2, 2020 at Oakland Grove Health Care Center. He was the husband of Jeannette (Durand) Petrin to whom he was married for 68 years. A lifetime resident of Woonsocket, he was a son of the late Hector and Beatrice (Peloquin) Petrin.
Pete was an Army veteran during the Korean War. He was an active communicant of Holy Family and Holy Trinity parishes. He was also involved in the senior citizens groups at St. Joseph's and St. Agatha's Church. Pete was a very hard worker who spent most of his adult life as a trailer truck driver culminating with his retirement from B&W Express in 1991.
Pete enjoyed life, especially if it involved his family. There was nothing he wouldn't do for any of them. He will be remembered for his helping hand and easy going personality.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Sutherland of Woonsocket, three grandchildren, Derek, Jessica and Amy, five great grandchildren, Abby, Scott, Dennis, Alex and Elha, a sister, Yvette Grenon of Woonsocket and a brother, Donald Petrin of California. He was preceded in death by son, Dennis and daughter in law, Carol Petrin. He was also the brother of the late Roger, Hector and Raymond Petrin, Gertrude Lambert and Jeannette Lefebvre.
His funeral will be held Monday, July 13th at 10 AM in Holy Family Church, 414 South Main St., Woonsocket, and may also be viewed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/75983155
Military Honors will follow after the mass. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, MA. Calling hours will be Sunday, July 12th from 2-4 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish Food Pantry, 1409 Park Ave, Woonsocket, RI 02895www.holtfuneralhome.com