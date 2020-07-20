On Tuesday evening, July 14, 2020, Herve R Giguere passed away in Providence, RI, at the age of 95. He was the husband of Helen L (Brunelle) Giguere, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.Herve was born in 1925 on the third floor of a house built by his grandfather in Blackstone. He was the son of the late Joseph and Elveda (Dalpe) Giguere. He grew up in the extended Dalpe clan, surrounded by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, immersed in traditions and values which he sought to instill into following generations.Herve had a strong work ethic and lent his efforts to area companies including Andrews Mill, Carbarn Alleys, and Verdun Worsted, where he served for a time as treasurer of the ITU local. He also enjoyed a position with Pratt's Drugstores.In the mid 50's, he went into business for himself, establishing a Par-X Bread route, delivering bread and pastry to homes in greater Woonsocket. Some may recall his red truck, with the name "Herve Giguere" on the side panel, beautifully hand-painted by his brother Paul.In the early 60's, he accepted a position at Nortronics in Norwood Mass, the company that later became Northrop Corporation, where he worked for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed watching rockets launch, knowing that he'd played some role, however small, in the making of components in the guidance systems.His interests were many. He could turn a frozen swamp into an ice-skating surface, and illuminate it with kerosene-soaked cattail torches. He could dance a mean jitterbug and play a good game of crib, though, by his own admission, his table tennis skills never quite met his high standards. He explored the rich ancestral history of the Giguere family on pilgrimages to Quebec. And throughout his life, he maintained a razor sharp memory, and his own characteristic sense of humor.Herve loved music and sang with the choirs of Precious Blood and St Agatha's Churches. He was a man of deep faith, a communicant and active member of St. Agatha's where he volunteered much of his time as a greeter, a leader of the Stephen Ministries, and a Eucharistic minister. Well into his 80s, Herve served as an altar server at countless funerals held at St. Agatha's and Precious Blood.Besides his wife, Herve is survived by his daughter Paulette Giguere of New York City; his son Gerald Giguere and his spouse Denise (Bernier) of Burrillville; his daughter Louise Vadeboncoeur and her spouse Richard of Burrillville; and his son Marc and his spouse Donaldson Hill, Jr. of Cleveland, OH.He also had three grandchildren: Christine Giguere Lamoureux and Jennifer Vadeboncoeur Hardy of Burrillville, as well as Matthew Vadeboncoeur of Nottingham, NH. His five great-grandchildren, Michael Lamoureux Jr, Jack Lamoureux, Sophia Hardy, Noah Hardy, and Eloise Hardy were bright lights in his life and brought him great joy.Herve was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Annette, his brothers Gerald, Reynald, and Leo Paul, and his sister Jeannette Giguere.He leaves to his family a legacy of love, humor, faithfulness and kindness, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him.His funeral will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Menard- Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Agatha's Church. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Monday from 4-8 pm. All public health guidelines (including masks, distancing and capacity) will be followed.