SMITHFIELD - Howard Charles Peters, 92, formerly of Greenville, RI, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Charlotte E. (Dinges) Peters, who passed away in 2017.Born in Newburgh, NY, he was the son of the late Herbert and Alice (Patchett) Peters.Howard retired in 1990 as manager of the Pascoag Fire District and President of New England Public Power. He was a master electrician previously with Winterburn Electric, Grinell, Corning Glass and New England Machine and Electric Co. He was a WWII Veteran serving as Staff Sergeant in the Big Red One 1st Infantry, serving in the European campaign in Germany from 1945 to 1949.He is survived by his son, Robert Charles Peters of Attleboro, MA: three granddaughters and six great grandchildren. He was the brother of the late Walter and Ralph Peters.A funeral service will be held for Howard on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11AM in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Putnam Pike, Chepachet. Calling hours will precede the service from 9:30 to 11 AM.