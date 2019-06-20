NORTH SMITHFIELD - Howard N Staples Sr, 89, of Iron Mine Hill Rd North Smithfield passed into eternal life on June 16, 2019 at the Holiday Retirement Home in Manville RI. Born in Cumberland RI to Frank and Angelina (Paquette) Staples, he was the beloved husband of the late Virginia R (Hammonds) Staples whom he married October 28, 1950.

Howard owned and operated Staples Landscaping for 45 years. He loved working in the outdoors. He was a longtime member of the Woonsocket Church of the Nazarene. Having given his life to God as a younger man, he served many roles in the church: Sunday School Superintendent, Treasurer and Secretary. The last years of his life he attended the Uxbridge Valley Chapel Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed their services and fellowship. His deep baritone singing voice was heard and enjoyed by all in attendance.

Howard had many interests: loving Iggy's clam cakes, hitting the golf course, government politics and watching Judge Judy. He nurtured his beloved cat Frisky since a day old.

He had the pleasure of being a member of the Woonsocket Senior Center Home for the Day program.

He is survived by his eight children: Howard N Staples Jr and his wife Ardi of West Wareham MA, William J Staples and wife Bonnie of Norco California, Nancy R Krajczynski and husband Russell of North Smithfield RI, Linda S Krajewski and husband Michael of North Smithfield RI, Kathleen L Burt and husband Steve of Woonsocket RI, Mary Hiley and husband Matthew of North Smithfield RI, Helen J Lafreniere and husband Jeffrey of North Smithfield RI and Jennifer R Emerson and husband Craig of Cumberland RI; and his cherished 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. Waiting in heaven to greet him are his brothers Lionel Staples, Frank Staples, sister Geraldine Leaf, Grandson Joshua Burt and Granddaughter Rena Fleury.

His funeral service will be held on Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m., in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield. Burial will follow in the Diamond Hill Cemetery, Reservoir Road, Cumberland. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m.

