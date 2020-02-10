|
WAKEFIELD - Irene A. (Ponanski) DiColella - Bruyere, 76, of Wakefield, died peacefully assured of her family's everlasting love on January 31, 2020 at Grandview Center, Cumberland.
She was the wife of the late David A. Bruyere, and the late Joseph S. DiColella. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Constance (Cinq-Mars) Ponanski. She was a longtime resident of Blackstone.
Irene was employed as a nurse for Fogarty Hospital for 20 years. She was a member of the Tucker Town Women's' Club, and the Tucker Town Homeowners Association, Wakefield. Irene possessed a gentle soul. She loved her family life and homes in Blackstone and Wakefield.
She leaves three sons, Michael DiColella, and his wife, Colleen of Putnam, CT, Robert DiColella of Phoenix, AZ, and John DiColella, and his wife, Debi of Mendon, MA; her daughter in law, Susan DiColella; her brother, Alan Ponanski, and his wife, Susan Kinsman of East Haddam, CT; three sisters, Evelyn Brouillette of Wakefield, Carole Richer, and her husband, Robert, and Diane Jones, and her husband, Jeffrey; eight grandchildren, Joseph, Thomas, Michael, Alicia, Abigail, Jack, Samuel, and Angelina DiColella; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Vincent DiColella, and her brother in law, Robert Brouillette.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church, Daniels St., Woonsocket, with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 So. Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Feb. 9, 2020