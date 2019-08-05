Home

Irene C. (Belanger) Cadieux


1932 - 2019
Irene C. (Belanger) Cadieux Obituary
BELLINGHAM - Irene C. (Belanger) Cadieux, 86, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Blaire House, Milford, MA. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Cadieux. Born in Bellingham, MA on August 1, 1932 the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Eveline (Belair) Belanger. She is the loving mother of Dennis R. Cadieux of Blackstone, MA and Gail P. Cadieux and her husband, Daniel Rajotte of Bellingham, MA. She is the sister of Lucienne Anger and the late Arthur Belanger, Jr. She leaves her nieces and nephews.
Irene was a lifelong resident of Bellingham. She owned and operated with her family Basic Seal Coating, Inc. of Bellingham since 1994. She previously had worked at Porter Shoe Co. in Milford, Coby Glass in Woonsocket and Tech Industries in Woonsocket.
She was a member of Club Lafayette Ladies Auxiliary in Woonsocket. She enjoyed trips to the casinos, doing word search and crocheting. Devoted to her family, she will be greatly missed.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 9th at 11:00AM at CARTIER'S FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are from 9AM to 11AM prior to service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 6, 2019
