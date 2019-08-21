|
WOONSOCKET - Irene "Renie" (Daignault) Dupre, 94 passed into eternal peace on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Ballou Home, with her daughters by her side. Renie was the wife of the late Ernest L. Dupre, MD; daughter of the late Judge Raphael L. Daignault and MaryEllen (McCarthy) Daignault and granddaughter of the late James and Mary McCarthy of McCarthy Dry Goods Company.
Renie graduated from the Forsythe Dental School as a dental hygienist in 1943 and Woonsocket High School in 1942. She volunteered for Samuels Sinclair Dental Center in Providence, which provides dental services to all children and intellectually or developmentally disabled patients. She also volunteered for the City of Woonsocket childrens dental program initiated by her father in law, Mayor Ernest E. Dupre.
She was married on July 26, 1949 and the couple resided in Montreal while her husband completed his internship. Upon returning to Woonsocket, she was a homemaker and raised her four children. During these years, she was an active member of the Woonsocket Hospital Aid Society, Woonsocket Hospital Auxiliary and the Red Cross. In her later years, she enjoyed memberships and participation in the Y Wives Club, Apres Midi Club, Trinity Club, and was a mentor at Landmark Medical Center where she helped educate high school students on the employment opportunities in healthcare. She volunteered for various church and non-profit organizations to offer assistance wherever she could. Renie was devout in her faith, was a parishioner of St. Josephs Church and was a member of the choir for many years.
Renie loved playing cards, visiting yards sales and Christmas bazaars, meeting people and life in general. She loved to celebrate family birthdays, holidays and especially decorating and greeting families on Halloween. She always had a smile on her face, a friendly and outgoing personality and optimistic outlook. She will be remembered for her kindness, graciousness and genuine compassion for all.
Renie is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Alexis A. and Donald T. Harnois and Christine L. and Michael C. Caroppoli. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Ernest E. Dupre II and the late Marc S. Dupre. She was pre-deceased by her siblings and their spouses Mary E. and James Young, Raphael L. and Ruth Daignault, Jacqueline and Robert Brackett and Claire and Alfred McCooey.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket with visitation from 9 AM until 10:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, W. Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ballou Home for the Aged Activity Fund, 60 Mendon Rd., Woonsocket, RI, 02895. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Aug. 22, 2019