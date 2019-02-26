WOONSOCKET - Irene Lebrun 95, of 303 Rhodes Ave. died February 25, 2019 at the Friendly Home. She was the wife of the late Leo P. Lebrun. Born in Woonsocket She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Melina (Dufresne) Froment. Irene was a textile worker for several area mills including the former Hanora Lippitt Co., Jacob Finkelstein and Sons and Sadwin Manufacturing.

Irene is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Lionel Froment, Mary Parenteau, Cecile Jacobs, Lillian Ledoux, Beatrice Gendron, and Jeannette Martineau.

Her funeral with visitation will be held Friday March 1, 2019 at 8:30 from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Holy Trinity Church, Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham. In lieu of flowers donations to Friendly Home Activities Dept., 303 Rhodes Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895 in her memory would be appreciated.