LEISURE WORLD SEAL BEACH, CA - Irene Michalina Sawa, 90, of Leisure World Seal Beach, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019. She was the wife of the late Michael Stanley Sawa.

Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen (Sak) Tokarczyk. She graduated from Woonsocket High School and attended Bryant College of Business Administration.

Irene worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in Woonsocket, RI and in Manhattan, NY, and as an office clerk with Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in South Gate, CA. She went on to employment as a general clerk in accounts receivable with National Biscuit Company (Nabisco) of Vernon, CA, where she remained for 32 years. A resident of Leisure World since 2002, Irene was actively involved with the Holy Family Catholic Church Little Flower Guild Altar Society and the Magic Red Hats.

A great supporter of the Southern California Indian Casinos, Irene also ventured a bit further afield to share her attention with the bright light establishments of Las Vegas. An avid globe trotter, Irene was blessed through the years with opportunities to regularly visit family and friends in Texas and on the East Coast and embarked on several overseas travel adventures, including trips to Australia and New Zealand, Alaska and the Hawaiian Islands, and Europe, where she visited England, Scotland, France, Italy and Spain. Her greatest love was her family and the closeness they shared.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Michele Swanson-Wolcott and her husband, Denis of Long Beach, CA; her son, Michael W. Sawa and his wife Jeanette of Dallas, TX; grandchildren Joseph M. Sawa of Dallas, TX, Sean M. Swanson of Long Beach, CA, and Erin A. Sawa of Fort Collins, CO; sister-in-law, Dorothy W. Tokarczyk of Westborough, MA, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also the sister of the late Walter V. Tokarczyk of Natick, MA and the mother-in-law of the late John B. Swanson of Long Beach, CA.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 5100 E Broadway Avenue, Long Beach on Monday, April 8 at 10:30 AM. A private interment ceremony for family will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City the following day.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Irene's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105 - stjude.org; or, to Precious Life Shelter, 3622 Florista Street, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 - preciouslifeshelter.org Published in The Woonsocket Call on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary