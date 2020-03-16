|
|
WOONSOCKET - Irene R. Micaud, 88, of Woonsocket died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.
Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Omer and Exilda (Hardy) Michaud. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Irene was a homemaker and dedicated to family life.
She is survived by her sisters Therese Carlevale of Wrentham, Jeannette Duquette of Burillville and Rita Shunney of Woonsocket. She was the sister of the late Leo, Roland Mitch, Doris and Florida Michaud. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Monday from 5-7 pm.
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 15, 2020