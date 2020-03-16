Home

POWERED BY

Services
Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home
127 Carrington Ave
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 762-1825
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene R. Michaud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene R. Michaud Obituary
WOONSOCKET - Irene R. Micaud, 88, of Woonsocket died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Landmark Medical Center.
Born in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Omer and Exilda (Hardy) Michaud. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Irene was a homemaker and dedicated to family life.
She is survived by her sisters Therese Carlevale of Wrentham, Jeannette Duquette of Burillville and Rita Shunney of Woonsocket. She was the sister of the late Leo, Roland Mitch, Doris and Florida Michaud. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave. Woonsocket followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting hours are Monday from 5-7 pm.
www.menardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -